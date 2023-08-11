Search

US-Pakistan’s bilateral military exercise Inspired Gambit 23 underway

Web Desk 03:43 PM | 11 Aug, 2023
RAWALPINDI – US Army Central and Pakistan Army have once again partnered for exercise Inspired Gambit 23.

Inspired Gambit 23 is a bilateral military exercise between the Pakistani and United States forces focused on crisis and natural disaster response training. 

LTG (Ret.) Russel Honore`, the commander who supported Hurricane Katrina disaster response, shared his experiences during Inspired Gambit. IG23 is a bi-lateral exercise held with the Pakistani military focused on crisis and natural disaster response training.

Military-to-military exercises like Inspired Gambit serve as a training opportunity to strengthen tactical proficiency in critical mission areas and support long-term regional stability. It also helps strengthen relationships between the US and Pakistan militaries, and contribute to mutual readiness.

