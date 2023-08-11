US-Pakistan’s bilateral military exercise Inspired Gambit 23 underway

RAWALPINDI – US Army Central and Pakistan Army have once again partnered for exercise Inspired Gambit 23.
Inspired Gambit 23 is a bilateral military exercise between the Pakistani and United States forces focused on crisis and natural disaster response training.
LTG (Ret.) Russel Honore`, the commander who supported Hurricane Katrina disaster response, shared his experiences during Inspired Gambit. IG23 is a bi-lateral exercise held with the Pakistani military focused on crisis and natural disaster response training.
Inspired Gambit 23 is a bi-lateral military exercise between the 🇵🇰Pakistani and 🇺🇸U.S. forces focused on crisis and natural disaster response training. @3rdSFAB @usarmycentral #PeoplePartnersInnovation https://t.co/oKbXALkf34— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 10, 2023
Military-to-military exercises like Inspired Gambit serve as a training opportunity to strengthen tactical proficiency in critical mission areas and support long-term regional stability. It also helps strengthen relationships between the US and Pakistan militaries, and contribute to mutual readiness.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 11, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.5
|296.65
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.8
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.86
|771.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.85
|40.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.3
|42.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.73
|37.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.03
|754.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.