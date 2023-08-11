'Pakistan’s Youth Are the Leaders of Tomorrow and Changemakers of Today'

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan-German Climate and Energy Partnership (PGCEP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Government of Pakistan, organised an event in celebration of International Youth Day on Friday.

The event, titled " Youth 4 Climate Action: Young Voices, Bold Solutions," was held to harness the energy and creativity of young individuals towards addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

Alfred Grannas, the German Ambassador to Pakistan, noted, “Climate change affects all parts of our society. Therefore, together with our Pakistani partners, we want to amplify voices that are often left unheard: that of the youth.”

International Youth Day is celebrated annually on August 12th. This year, the event focused on highlighting the importance of young people's engagement in sustainable development and climate action. PGCEP recognises the significant role that the youth play in shaping the future and believes in their potential to drive positive change.

Mujtaba Hussain, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change, spoke, “We want to build a climate resilient Pakistan, as we stand at a critical moment where climate adaptation and mitigation have become the need of the hour. It will be your generation who will have to deal with the consequences of the decisions taken today. This is why I am happy to be able to address all of you today, and stress how important the role of the youth is for us at the government level.”

The event featured a series of engaging activities and thought-provoking discussions for young participants to learn from, so they can become effective advocates for climate action. Distinguished speakers from across Pakistan shared insights and experiences regarding climate change, gender, vulnerable communities being disproportionally affected by climate disasters, and the role of youth in advancing these issues.

"We are excited to bring together young minds from diverse backgrounds to celebrate International Youth Day with a focus on climate action. The enthusiasm and ideas of the youth are vital in shaping policies and initiatives that drive sustainability and combat climate change," said Tobias Becker, Country Director, GIZ Pakistan.

The event provided a platform for networking opportunities and fostering dialogue among the youth, climate changemakers working at the grassroots level, and government stakeholders. Participants shared actionable solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change.

PGCEP remains committed to supporting initiatives that engage youth in climate and energy discussions, facilitating knowledge exchange, capacity building, and empowerment. The partnership is a collaborative effort of Germany and Pakistan aimed at fostering sustainable development, climate resilience, and clean energy solutions in Pakistan. By combining the expertise of both countries, the partnership seeks to address the challenges of climate change and energy security.

Pakistan-German Climate and Energy Partnership

On behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Pakistan-German Climate and Energy Partnership is executed by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in close collaboration with the Kreditanstalt für Wideraufbau (KfW) and the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR). Under the umbrella of this Partnership, Pakistan and Germany work towards common goals in the field of climate change adaptation, mitigation and climate finance as well as just energy transition. It supports the Pakistani Government in both achieving its climate related targets and its transition to clean and green energy.