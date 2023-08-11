Sufi launches biggest 14th August anthem campaign featuring Hamza Malik

Hamza Malik, the gifted and emerging Pakistani musician who initially caught attention with his debut single 'Soneyaa', has returned with a remarkable collaboration alongside Sufi, this time to commemorate Independence Day this year.
Hailing from Lahore, Malik is a singer-songwriter with an impressive repertoire that includes hits like 'Samjhawan', 'O Jaana', 'Pyaar Yaar', ‘Tere Bina’, ‘Dholna’, and ‘Aye Khuda’. His vocal prowess was showcased when he delivered a poignant rendition of ‘Aye Rah e Haq Ke Shaheedo’ on Defence Day and offered the uplifting anthem ‘Umeed’ in support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prior to the General Elections of 2018.
With a degree in Musicology from the esteemed National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore, his artistic journey encompasses a multitude of singles. Additionally, he has enriched various commercials and OSTs with his melodic charm, making notable contributions to projects such as 'Khidmat Guzar', ‘Paimanay’, and ‘Bohtan’.
The music video offers a captivating visual journey through awe-inspiring landscapes, which serve as a mesmerizing canvas for the soul-stirring vocals of Malik. Sharing the video on Instagram, he expressed in the caption, "Hai rab ka tu, hum sab pe karam ♥️
Honoured to be a part of this beautiful dedication to my homeland ????????
Thanks to Sufi for making me a part of this amazing campaign."
Within just few hours, the post amassed thousands of likes, accompanied by a flood of heart emojis from devoted fans.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 11, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.5
|296.65
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.8
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.86
|771.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.85
|40.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.3
|42.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.73
|37.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.03
|754.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
