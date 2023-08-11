Sufi launches biggest 14th August anthem campaign featuring Hamza Malik

Hamza Malik, the gifted and emerging Pakistani musician who initially caught attention with his debut single 'Soneyaa', has returned with a remarkable collaboration alongside Sufi, this time to commemorate Independence Day this year.

Hailing from Lahore, Malik is a singer-songwriter with an impressive repertoire that includes hits like 'Samjhawan', 'O Jaana', 'Pyaar Yaar', ‘Tere Bina’, ‘Dholna’, and ‘Aye Khuda’. His vocal prowess was showcased when he delivered a poignant rendition of ‘Aye Rah e Haq Ke Shaheedo’ on Defence Day and offered the uplifting anthem ‘Umeed’ in support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prior to the General Elections of 2018.

With a degree in Musicology from the esteemed National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore, his artistic journey encompasses a multitude of singles. Additionally, he has enriched various commercials and OSTs with his melodic charm, making notable contributions to projects such as 'Khidmat Guzar', ‘Paimanay’, and ‘Bohtan’.

The music video offers a captivating visual journey through awe-inspiring landscapes, which serve as a mesmerizing canvas for the soul-stirring vocals of Malik. Sharing the video on Instagram, he expressed in the caption, "Hai rab ka tu, hum sab pe karam ♥️

Honoured to be a part of this beautiful dedication to my homeland ????????

Thanks to Sufi for making me a part of this amazing campaign."

Within just few hours, the post amassed thousands of likes, accompanied by a flood of heart emojis from devoted fans.