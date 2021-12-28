Pakistani singer Hamza Malik leaves Jubin Nautiyal impressed!
Web Desk
12:55 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
Pakistani singer Hamza Malik leaves Jubin Nautiyal impressed!
Share

The appreciation coming from across the border definitely ups the morale of Pakistani artists and this time it's singing sensation Hamza Malik who was left star-struck after Jubin Nautiyal appreciated his recent work on the photo-sharing platform.

Pakistani singers and musicians are famous for their soul-searing voices, which is what makes them immensely popular in Bollywood and in many other countries.

As Bollywood heartthrob crooner is all in love with Malik’s singing, he dropped a thumbs up and fire emoji to express how much the song touched him.

Meanwhile, Hamza Malik is celebrating the crazy fan moment and is delighted to get acknowledged by the Indian celebrated singer.

Lahore- based singer-songwriter Malik, who amassed more than half a million followers on Instagram, started his career almost five years ago and has a number of singles to his credit including Tere Bina, Dholna, and Aye Khuda among others. The Pakistani vocalist also collaborated with music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

In the past, several Pakistani singers have turned to Bollywood and managed to rule hearts there. Famed Indian singers and directors also recognize the contributions of Pakistani composers.

Hamza Malik’s Pyaar Yaar likely to hit the ... 08:34 PM | 6 Oct, 2019

LAHORE - The young and talented Pakistani singer Hamza Malik has released a new song named Pyaar Yaar on Saturday ...

More From This Category
Indian actress commits suicide after being ...
09:41 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Katrina Kaif has the sweetest birthday wish for ...
09:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Are Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa dating?
08:35 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Dananeer Mobeen celebrates birthday in style ...
07:29 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Mahira Khan shares her favourite scene as Hum ...
08:11 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Salman Khan updates fans on his health after ...
07:07 PM | 27 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani singer Hamza Malik leaves Jubin Nautiyal impressed!
12:55 PM | 28 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr