Why did Sajal Aly exit the Fatima Jinnah web series?

A little over a year ago, filmmaker Danial K Afzal unveiled his ambitious project centred on Fatima Jinnah, the mother of the nation. The web series, titled "Fatima Jinnah: Sister | Revolutionist | Stateswoman," brought together talents like Sajal Aly, Samiya Mumtaz, and Sundas Farhan to embody the esteemed political leader in promotional materials. A 14-minute prologue featuring Sajal garnered attention, though opinions on her portrayal varied.

While some labelled Aly a 'misfit' for the iconic role, the director defended her acting prowess in capturing the partition's pain and sorrow. Unexpectedly, news surfaced of Sajal's departure from the project, with the director clarifying it as a "disassociation" rather than a withdrawal.

The decision came partly due to the significant public reaction to the prologue release and a desire to honour people's sentiments. Portraying such a monumental character required extensive preparation, which may have been overshadowed by her growing stardom. Her manager confirmed her exit, wishing the project success.

A replacement for Sajal was promptly found, and the series, consisting of three seasons with two volumes each, is nearing completion. The show delves into historical narratives, necessitating meticulous reconstruction of the past. While the release date is yet to be determined, it could coincide with significant dates in Pakistan's history.

The series boasts a remarkable cast, including Usman Mukhtar as Allama Iqbal and Sarmad Khoosat as Mahatma Gandhi. Other notable figures like Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, Liaquat Ali Khan, Ruttie Jinnah, and Rana Liaquat Hussain will also feature prominently. Samina Ahmed and Manzer Sehbai will share the screen for the first time, and Anoushey Ashraf will make her acting debut. The OST, composed by the team behind the Oscar-winning film "Dune," adds to the anticipation.

Danial emphasized that the series delves not only into Fatima Jinnah's political journey but also her personal life and challenges, including her strained relationship with Quaid-e-Azam's wife, Ruttie Jinnah. The portrayal aims to humanize Fatima Jinnah, showcasing her multifaceted character and her personal struggles alongside her political endeavours.