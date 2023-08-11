Search

Lifestyle

Why did Sajal Aly exit the Fatima Jinnah web series?

Web Desk 04:32 PM | 11 Aug, 2023
Why did Sajal Aly exit the Fatima Jinnah web series?
Source: Instagram

A little over a year ago, filmmaker Danial K Afzal unveiled his ambitious project centred on Fatima Jinnah, the mother of the nation. The web series, titled "Fatima Jinnah: Sister | Revolutionist | Stateswoman," brought together talents like Sajal Aly, Samiya Mumtaz, and Sundas Farhan to embody the esteemed political leader in promotional materials. A 14-minute prologue featuring Sajal garnered attention, though opinions on her portrayal varied.

While some labelled  Aly a 'misfit' for the iconic role, the director defended her acting prowess in capturing the partition's pain and sorrow. Unexpectedly, news surfaced of Sajal's departure from the project, with the director clarifying it as a "disassociation" rather than a withdrawal.

The decision came partly due to the significant public reaction to the prologue release and a desire to honour people's sentiments. Portraying such a monumental character required extensive preparation, which may have been overshadowed by her growing stardom. Her manager confirmed her exit, wishing the project success.

A replacement for Sajal was promptly found, and the series, consisting of three seasons with two volumes each, is nearing completion. The show delves into historical narratives, necessitating meticulous reconstruction of the past. While the release date is yet to be determined, it could coincide with significant dates in Pakistan's history.

The series boasts a remarkable cast, including Usman Mukhtar as Allama Iqbal and Sarmad Khoosat as Mahatma Gandhi. Other notable figures like Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, Liaquat Ali Khan, Ruttie Jinnah, and Rana Liaquat Hussain will also feature prominently. Samina Ahmed and Manzer Sehbai will share the screen for the first time, and Anoushey Ashraf will make her acting debut. The OST, composed by the team behind the Oscar-winning film "Dune," adds to the anticipation.

Danial emphasized that the series delves not only into Fatima Jinnah's political journey but also her personal life and challenges, including her strained relationship with Quaid-e-Azam's wife, Ruttie Jinnah. The portrayal aims to humanize Fatima Jinnah, showcasing her multifaceted character and her personal struggles alongside her political endeavours.

First season of 'Fatima Jinnah' starring Sajal Aly to air on August 14

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

British-Indian actor Dev Patel to play Pakistani businessman Arif Naqvi in latest series 'The Key Man'

11:25 PM | 6 Aug, 2023

First season of 'Fatima Jinnah' starring Sajal Aly to air on August 14

09:18 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Saboor Aly's Barbie avatar swoons netizens and celebrities

09:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Asim Abbasi to direct an episode of 'The Famous Five' series

06:50 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Netizens wish Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan to get married

09:41 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

Depp v. Heard: Netflix to release docu-series about Hollywood's historic legal battle

10:00 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Mariyam Nafees too hot to handle in latest bold avatar

05:30 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 11, 2023

09:26 AM | 11 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 11, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.5 296.65
Euro EUR 321.5 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.8 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.86 771.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.85 40.25
Danish Krone DKK 42.3 42.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.73 37.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.03 754.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 11, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,250.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (11 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Karachi PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Islamabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Peshawar PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Quetta PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Sialkot PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Attock PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Gujranwala PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Jehlum PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Multan PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Bahawalpur PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Gujrat PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Nawabshah PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Chakwal PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Hyderabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Nowshehra PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Sargodha PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Faisalabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Mirpur PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: