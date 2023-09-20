Syeda Tuba Anwar sets temperature soaring with new bold avatar

Lollywood's up-and-coming actress Syeda Tuba Anwar has cemented her way into the entertainment industry as a talented woman with the potential to become a megastar one day.

Anwar, who rose to prominence after marrying televangelist and political leader Dr. Aamir Hussain Liaquat, is now considered among the upcoming promising actors of Lollywood. Anwar is not only loved for her impeccable performances in various drama serials but also for keeping her fans and followers updated on social media platforms.

Turning to her Instagram profile, Anwar takes the 'wet hair' trend to greater heights. Adorned in vibrant mustard-yellow trousers and a stylish blazer, complemented by striking gold statement earrings and a subtle touch of glamorous makeup.

"Who set my mood on shuffle" she captioned the post.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, she has made a name for herself with drama serials including Bharaas, Bichoo, Bisaat, and Pehchaan.