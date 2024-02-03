Search

PakistanTop News

Nawaz takes a jibe at Imran Khan’s PTI at Gujranwala power show

Web Desk
11:34 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
Nawaz Sharif
Source: PML-N (X)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday took a veiled jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing Transparency International's recent report on corruption in Pakistan.

Speaking at a political gathering in Punjab's Gujranwala city, Nawaz said: "[Even] Transparency International said that corruption was at its lowest during our tenure."

The three-time former prime minister's remarks come as last month, the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) issued by the watchdog reflected Pakistan's improvement in the ranking to 133 in the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government in contrast to that recorded in the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wherein the country was ranked at 140.

Nawaz's remarks come as the PTI, for years, premised its election campaign and motto on the promise to eliminate the scourge of corruption.

"They [PTI] were staging sit-ins [while] we were establishing power plants," Sharif said referring to the 2014 sit-in by then Khan-led party.

Recalling his tenure as the country's chief executive from 2013 to 2017, Nawaz claimed that the PML-N government not only succeeded in tackling corruption but also effectively addressed rampant inflation. "No one present here in this gathering would be unemployed if our government had continued its term.

"People are struggling to pay their electricity bills," the PML-N supremo said while promising to bring back the country's glory if he is voted into power.

Nawaz's remarks come as the party has been pushing its economic agenda in the wake of dire economic indicators that have gripped the country in recent months.

The PML-N's election manifesto is primarily facing challenges from the Bilawal Bhutto-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which is also promising major economic relief provisioning social welfare, free healthcare and electricity, to gain public support who have been facing the brunt of rampant inflation and soaring utility bills.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:14 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

‘It’s a war for honour,’ Bushra Bibi on jail sentence for ...

06:57 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

PTI to move IHC against verdict in Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi’s ...

04:38 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

‘No deal’: Imran Khan sticks to his guns despite Iddat case ...

01:28 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Murree Snowfall Update: Pakistan's famous hill station to receive ...

11:42 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Imran Khan claims rejecting deal to stay quiet in exchange for ...

10:51 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

PTI local leader gunned down in Abbottabad days before Pakistan ...

Most viewed

02:05 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital to receive more rains, ...

01:15 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

China reacts to killing of Pakistani citizens by Indian agents

01:38 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Pakistan announces public holiday on February 8 for General Elections

02:00 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

PTI’s intra-party polls deferred 

12:44 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Banks in Pakistan to remain closed for three days in a row

04:32 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Sindh announces elections holidays for schools

Advertisement

Latest

11:34 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Nawaz takes a jibe at Imran Khan’s PTI at Gujranwala power show

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 3 Feb forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 3rd February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: