Nawaz takes a jibe at Imran Khan’s PTI at Gujranwala power show

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday took a veiled jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing Transparency International's recent report on corruption in Pakistan.
Speaking at a political gathering in Punjab's Gujranwala city, Nawaz said: "[Even] Transparency International said that corruption was at its lowest during our tenure."
The three-time former prime minister's remarks come as last month, the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) issued by the watchdog reflected Pakistan's improvement in the ranking to 133 in the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government in contrast to that recorded in the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wherein the country was ranked at 140.
Nawaz's remarks come as the PTI, for years, premised its election campaign and motto on the promise to eliminate the scourge of corruption.
"They [PTI] were staging sit-ins [while] we were establishing power plants," Sharif said referring to the 2014 sit-in by then Khan-led party.
Recalling his tenure as the country's chief executive from 2013 to 2017, Nawaz claimed that the PML-N government not only succeeded in tackling corruption but also effectively addressed rampant inflation. "No one present here in this gathering would be unemployed if our government had continued its term.
"People are struggling to pay their electricity bills," the PML-N supremo said while promising to bring back the country's glory if he is voted into power.
Nawaz's remarks come as the party has been pushing its economic agenda in the wake of dire economic indicators that have gripped the country in recent months.
The PML-N's election manifesto is primarily facing challenges from the Bilawal Bhutto-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which is also promising major economic relief provisioning social welfare, free healthcare and electricity, to gain public support who have been facing the brunt of rampant inflation and soaring utility bills.
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
