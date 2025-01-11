Legendary singer Attaullah Khan Esa Khailvi’s son makes major debut in the music industry

Sanwal Khan Esa Khailvi, the son of renowned Pakistani folk music legend Attaullah Khan Esa Khailvi, has made a grand entrance into the music industry, marking the continuation of his father’s musical legacy. Recently returned from the United States, Sanwal Khan spoke to the media about the several international music projects he has initiated.

Sanwal Khan has traveled back to Pakistan to complete the video shoots for these projects, with plans to release new songs in 2025. His upcoming music will feature a blend of Punjabi, Urdu, and Seraiki languages, combining elements of both the past and present to create a unique musical experience.

In his interview, Sanwal expressed his commitment to carrying forward his father’s musical legacy. He shared that he has also collaborated with his father, Attaullah Khan, on several songs. “My father’s influence on the music world has been monumental, and I hope to contribute to this legacy by taking his art to new heights,” Sanwal said.

Additionally, Sanwal revealed that he will be releasing a special Na’at (religious praise) in honor of the upcoming month of Ramadan.

With his entry into the music industry, Sanwal Khan is poised to leave a significant mark, blending his own style with the rich musical heritage of his father.