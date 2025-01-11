Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PMD reveals reality behind ‘coldest weather in 100 years’ hype

Pmd Reveals Reality Behind Coldest Weather In 100 Years Hype

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has dismissed circulating social media claims about an impending cold wave of unprecedented severity, calling such reports baseless and devoid of scientific merit.

In an official statement issued on Friday, the PMD refuted rumors predicting “the coldest days and nights in 100 years” and snowfall in central Punjab—comparing it to the weather in Saudi Arabia—between January 12 and 15. The department clarified that these assertions are geographically and climatically impossible, urging the public to rely only on verified information from PMD’s official channels.

“Snowfall in central Punjab is not feasible due to its climatic and geographical characteristics,” stated the PMD. “The spread of such misinformation causes unnecessary fear and confusion.”

The PMD further provided an accurate weather outlook, forecasting cold and dry conditions across most parts of the country. However, isolated light rain or drizzle accompanied by strong winds may affect regions including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Pakpattan on January 11.

Reiterating its commitment to public safety, the PMD urged citizens to follow updates and advisories issued through its official platforms. It warned against the dissemination of unverified news that often misleads the public and undermines trust in reliable forecasting.

While cold conditions persist across the nation, the department assured there is no evidence supporting claims of an extreme or record-breaking cold spell.

As winter continues, the PMD emphasizes the importance of staying informed through trusted sources to ensure preparedness and safety.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 11 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 278.75 280.25
EUR EUR 288.75 291.5
GBP GBP 344.5 348
AED AED 75.65 76.3
SAR SAR 74 74.55
AUD AUD 173.25 175.5
BHD BHD 737.4 745.4
CAD CAD 194.35 196.75
CNY CNY 37.97 38.37
DKK DKK 38.08 38.48
HKD HKD 35.47 35.82
INR INR 3.19 3.28
JPY JPY 1.77 1.83
KWD KWD 896.65 906.15
MYR MYR 61.28 61.88
NZD NZD 153.98 155.98
NOK NOK 24.16 24.46
OMR OMR 721.75 730.25
QAR QAR 75.9 76.6
SGD SGD 204.5 206.5
SEK SEK 24.76 25.06
CHF CHF 303.71 306.51
THB THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search