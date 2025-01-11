PMD reveals reality behind ‘coldest weather in 100 years’ hype

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has dismissed circulating social media claims about an impending cold wave of unprecedented severity, calling such reports baseless and devoid of scientific merit.

In an official statement issued on Friday, the PMD refuted rumors predicting “the coldest days and nights in 100 years” and snowfall in central Punjab—comparing it to the weather in Saudi Arabia—between January 12 and 15. The department clarified that these assertions are geographically and climatically impossible, urging the public to rely only on verified information from PMD’s official channels.

“Snowfall in central Punjab is not feasible due to its climatic and geographical characteristics,” stated the PMD. “The spread of such misinformation causes unnecessary fear and confusion.”

The PMD further provided an accurate weather outlook, forecasting cold and dry conditions across most parts of the country. However, isolated light rain or drizzle accompanied by strong winds may affect regions including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Pakpattan on January 11.

Reiterating its commitment to public safety, the PMD urged citizens to follow updates and advisories issued through its official platforms. It warned against the dissemination of unverified news that often misleads the public and undermines trust in reliable forecasting.

While cold conditions persist across the nation, the department assured there is no evidence supporting claims of an extreme or record-breaking cold spell.

As winter continues, the PMD emphasizes the importance of staying informed through trusted sources to ensure preparedness and safety.