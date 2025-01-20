Islamabad, parts of Punjab to experience winter rains amid biting cold weather

LAHORE – Winter is going nowhere as the country’s federal capital Islamabad and most populated region Punjab are set to get rains, which will add more chill to the frosty weather conditions.

As per the PMD advisory, rain and snowfall will hit parts of the country ahead of this season. As per the advisory, partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected in Islamabad and surrounding on Monday night, with temperature plunging to 3°C.

Rain is also likely in Rawalpindi, Attock, Mianwali, Murree and Galliyat on Monday and Tuesday. Light to moderate fog is likely in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Vehari, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and surroundings.

Winds and dust storms will hit Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. PMD has also warned of moderate to dense fog in the morning and evening hours, which is expected to impact most districts of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Authorities have advised residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions to ensure safety during the adverse weather conditions.