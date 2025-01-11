LHC petition seeks ban on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok over immoral content

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) calling for an immediate ban on social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok, over allegations of promoting unethical content and operating without effective regulation.

The petition, which lists the federal government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as respondents, claims that these platforms have become hubs for blackmail, the spread of immoral material, and the circulation of fake videos. It argues that many Pakistanis are using platforms like YouTube to share inappropriate content purely for financial gain, with no regulatory oversight to address these issues.

The petitioner has also criticized the absence of a licensing system for content creators on YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms, asserting that this lack of regulation enables the proliferation of harmful and misleading content. According to the petition, TikTok and Instagram are particularly problematic, as they allegedly exploit viewers and generate income through unethical practices.

The petition highlights a notable concern: the portrayal of family members, particularly women, in vlogs. The petitioner claims that such depictions erode traditional family values and societal norms. The petition calls for stricter enforcement of the Citizen Protection Rules to ensure better regulation of social media platforms and protect societal standards.

In addition to seeking a ban on certain platforms, the petitioner has urged the court to introduce a mandatory licensing system for content creators, which would hold them accountable for the material they produce and share online.