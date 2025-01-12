Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 12 January 2025 – Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Today Gold price in Pakistan is Rs.280,800 per tola and 240,741 for 10 grams on January 12 2025 Sunday in the local market.
22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,785 per tola, 21 Karat 247,012 and 18 Karat at 211,725.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates Today 5 Jan 2025
|Gold Type
|New Price
|Tola
|280,800
|10 Grams
|240,741
Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|280,800
|240,741
|Islamabad
|280,800
|240,741
|Lahore
|280,800
|240,741
|Multan
|280,800
|240,741
|Peshawar
|280,800
|240,741
Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 12 January 2025