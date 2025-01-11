Private schools to reopen on January 13 after winter vacations

The President of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA) Northern Punjab, Abrar Ahmed Khan, has announced that private schools across Punjab will reopen as per their regular schedule following the winter vacations.

According to Abrar Ahmed Khan, all private schools will resume educational activities from Monday, January 13, adhering to their standard schedules.

He dismissed rumors about an extension of winter holidays as baseless and assured parents and students that academic activities will restart on time.

Abrar Ahmed Khan urged parents not to believe in unfounded reports and to ensure their children are prepared for the resumption of classes. He reiterated the association’s commitment to maintaining high standards of education and ensuring a smooth return to routine academic operations.

The announcement has brought clarity to the education sector in Punjab, as schools gear up to welcome students back to classrooms and resume regular activities starting January 13.