Private schools to reopen on January 13 after winter vacations

The President of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA) Northern Punjab, Abrar Ahmed Khan, has announced that private schools across Punjab will reopen as per their regular schedule following the winter vacations.

According to Abrar Ahmed Khan, all private schools will resume educational activities from Monday, January 13, adhering to their standard schedules.

He dismissed rumors about an extension of winter holidays as baseless and assured parents and students that academic activities will restart on time.

Abrar Ahmed Khan urged parents not to believe in unfounded reports and to ensure their children are prepared for the resumption of classes. He reiterated the association’s commitment to maintaining high standards of education and ensuring a smooth return to routine academic operations.

The announcement has brought clarity to the education sector in Punjab, as schools gear up to welcome students back to classrooms and resume regular activities starting January 13.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 11 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 278.75 280.25
EUR EUR 288.75 291.5
GBP GBP 344.5 348
AED AED 75.65 76.3
SAR SAR 74 74.55
AUD AUD 173.25 175.5
BHD BHD 737.4 745.4
CAD CAD 194.35 196.75
CNY CNY 37.97 38.37
DKK DKK 38.08 38.48
HKD HKD 35.47 35.82
INR INR 3.19 3.28
JPY JPY 1.77 1.83
KWD KWD 896.65 906.15
MYR MYR 61.28 61.88
NZD NZD 153.98 155.98
NOK NOK 24.16 24.46
OMR OMR 721.75 730.25
QAR QAR 75.9 76.6
SGD SGD 204.5 206.5
SEK SEK 24.76 25.06
CHF CHF 303.71 306.51
THB THB 7.93 8.08
 

