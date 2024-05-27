Search

World

Over 2,000 buried alive in Papua New Guinea landslide

Web Desk
02:31 PM | 27 May, 2024
Over 2,000 buried alive in Papua New Guinea landslide

A catastrophic landslide has struck Papua New Guinea (PNG), with reports indicating that over 2,000 people may be buried under the debris, according to government information relayed to the United Nations.

Heavy overnight rains in Enga province have raised concerns about the stability of the rubble, complicating rescue operations. Emergency teams are on-site, but crucial heavy machinery has yet to arrive due to impassable roads, leaving helicopters as the only means of access.

Despite the challenging conditions, only six bodies have been recovered since the landslide occurred on Friday. The UN has warned that the death toll could rise significantly as rescue efforts continue over the coming days.

In a remarkable turn of events on Monday, two residents, Johnson and Jacklyn Yandam, were rescued after their cries for help were heard. They expressed immense gratitude, describing their survival as miraculous.

However, hopes for finding more survivors are diminishing. A letter from the PNG National Disaster Centre to the UN reported that the landslide had “buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction.”

The UN’s latest update noted that PNG officials are concentrating on clearing debris and improving access to the affected area. They are also assisting local authorities with evacuations, and the distribution of food and water.

In Wabag, the provincial capital located 60km from the affected villages, heavy rain fell for two hours overnight. Communication remains limited in the disaster zone, and weather conditions continue to pose a significant risk.

Serhan Aktoprak, chief of the UN’s International Organization for Migration mission in PNG, highlighted concerns about water seeping between the debris, which increases the likelihood of further landslides.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

02:31 PM | 27 May, 2024

Over 2,000 buried alive in Papua New Guinea landslide

01:29 PM | 27 May, 2024

Sun to align with Holy Kaaba today in ‘zero shadow’ position

11:39 AM | 27 May, 2024

Qassim University Fully Paid Scholarship for Master's Program 2024

09:17 AM | 27 May, 2024

Palestinians burned alive in Rafah as Israeli army attack safe zone

05:42 PM | 26 May, 2024

Hamas launches missile attack on Tel Aviv

02:52 PM | 26 May, 2024

Harvard graduates walk out of commencement over exclusion of Gaza ...

World

09:42 PM | 24 May, 2024

ICJ orders Israel to stop Rafah military offensive

07:50 PM | 24 May, 2024

Man slashes pregnant wife's belly to discover baby's gender

06:42 PM | 24 May, 2024

ICJ orders Israel to halt offensive in Gaza’s Rafah

Advertisement

Latest

02:31 PM | 27 May, 2024

Over 2,000 buried alive in Papua New Guinea landslide

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Baht THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: