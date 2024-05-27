Over 2,000 buried alive in Papua New Guinea landslide

A catastrophic landslide has struck Papua New Guinea (PNG), with reports indicating that over 2,000 people may be buried under the debris, according to government information relayed to the United Nations.

Heavy overnight rains in Enga province have raised concerns about the stability of the rubble, complicating rescue operations. Emergency teams are on-site, but crucial heavy machinery has yet to arrive due to impassable roads, leaving helicopters as the only means of access.

Despite the challenging conditions, only six bodies have been recovered since the landslide occurred on Friday. The UN has warned that the death toll could rise significantly as rescue efforts continue over the coming days.

In a remarkable turn of events on Monday, two residents, Johnson and Jacklyn Yandam, were rescued after their cries for help were heard. They expressed immense gratitude, describing their survival as miraculous.

However, hopes for finding more survivors are diminishing. A letter from the PNG National Disaster Centre to the UN reported that the landslide had “buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction.”

The UN’s latest update noted that PNG officials are concentrating on clearing debris and improving access to the affected area. They are also assisting local authorities with evacuations, and the distribution of food and water.

In Wabag, the provincial capital located 60km from the affected villages, heavy rain fell for two hours overnight. Communication remains limited in the disaster zone, and weather conditions continue to pose a significant risk.

Serhan Aktoprak, chief of the UN’s International Organization for Migration mission in PNG, highlighted concerns about water seeping between the debris, which increases the likelihood of further landslides.