23 terrorists killed, seven soldiers martyred in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed 23 terrorists in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 26-27 May 2024, said military’s media wing in a statement.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intelligence based operation was conducted on May 26 in general area Hassan Khel, Peshawar, where six terrorists were successfully neutralized by the security forces and multiple hideouts were busted.

Captain Hussain Jehangir and Havildar Shafiqullah also embraced martyrdom during the operation, while fighting gallantly.

On 27 May, in another operation conducted in Tank District, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which ten terrorists were killed.

The third engagement occurred in general area Bagh, Khyber District, wherein, the security forces killed seven terrorists, while two terrorists were injured.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, five brave soldiers; Naik Muhammad Ashfaq Butt, Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar, Sepoy Taimoor Malik, Sepoy Nadir Sageer and Sepoy Muahmmad Yasin were martyred.

A large quantity of Weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.