23 terrorists killed, seven soldiers martyred in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed 23 terrorists in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 26-27 May 2024, said military’s media wing in a statement.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intelligence based operation was conducted on May 26 in general area Hassan Khel, Peshawar, where six terrorists were successfully neutralized by the security forces and multiple hideouts were busted.
Captain Hussain Jehangir and Havildar Shafiqullah also embraced martyrdom during the operation, while fighting gallantly.
On 27 May, in another operation conducted in Tank District, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which ten terrorists were killed.
The third engagement occurred in general area Bagh, Khyber District, wherein, the security forces killed seven terrorists, while two terrorists were injured.
However, during the intense exchange of fire, five brave soldiers; Naik Muhammad Ashfaq Butt, Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar, Sepoy Taimoor Malik, Sepoy Nadir Sageer and Sepoy Muahmmad Yasin were martyred.
A large quantity of Weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians.
Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.