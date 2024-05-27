Gold recovers from previous week’s losses in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold slightly recovered from previous week’s losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs800 to settle at Rs240,800.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs686 to reach Rs206,447 in Pakistan.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $10 to close at $2,343 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged at Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10-gram in Pakistan.
On Saturday, gold suffered losses in fourth consecutive session as per tola price of 24-karat gold plunged by Rs1,800 in Pakistan.
The per tola price settled at Rs240,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,543 to reach Rs205,933.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
