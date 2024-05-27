Gold recovers from previous week’s losses in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold slightly recovered from previous week’s losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs800 to settle at Rs240,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs686 to reach Rs206,447 in Pakistan.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $10 to close at $2,343 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged at Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

On Saturday, gold suffered losses in fourth consecutive session as per tola price of 24-karat gold plunged by Rs1,800 in Pakistan.

The per tola price settled at Rs240,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,543 to reach Rs205,933.