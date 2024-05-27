Mujeebur Rehman Shami-led delegation visits Iranian consulate to condole President Raisi’s death in helicopter crash

LAHORE – A delegation of journalists led by “Roznama Pakistan” Chief Editor Mujeebur Rehman Shami visited the Consulate General of Iran in Lahore to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahiannd and others in the helicopter crash.
Renowned columnist Hafeezullah Niazi, Umar Shami, Usman Shami, Babar Khan and Ajmal Jami were part of the delegation.
They expressed sorrow over the death of the president and other officials, terming it irreparable loss to Iran.
Calling theytragic death of the Iranian president as a great loss for the Islamic world, they said his services to boost Pak-Iran relations could not be forgotten.
The delegation also paid a tribute to Raisi and others for their services, stating that Pakistani nation stand with people of the neighbouring country in this difficult time.
Earlier, the delegation members also penned condolatory remarks in the visitor’s book at the Iranian consulate.
Earlier this month, Iranian President Raisi, a staunch supporter of the country's supreme leader as well as Iran's uranium enrichment efforts and significant drone-and-missile attacks on Israel, and others lost their lives in the helicopter crash while navigating mountainous terrain in heavy fog.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
