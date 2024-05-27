Search

Public holiday announced on May 28 in Pakistan

05:51 PM | 27 May, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has a declared a public holiday in Pakistan on May 28 (Tuesday) on account of Youm-e-Takbeer.

Youm-e-Takbeer will be observed tomorrow (Tuesday) with national zeal and fervour to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chagai in 1998.

The day is celebrated on May 28, annually to commemorate the historic event of conducting nuclear tests in 1998. This day not only made Pakistan seventh nuclear state of the world but also the very first Islamic state equipping nuclear arsenal.

The operation was conducted in Rasko hills of Chaghi district Balochistan. The reason of conducting the operation was to give a response to a total of five nuclear explosions by India.

More to follow...

