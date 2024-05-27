Search

Sindh to conduct random drug tests in Karachi schools 

Sindh Minister for Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon announced on Monday that random drug tests will be conducted in various Karachi schools as part of a broader strategy to apprehend drug peddlers.

"Random tests of some students will be conducted and their names will be kept confidential. If a student tests positive for drugs, then their parents will be contacted, and the student will be asked who provided them the drug," Memon stated. 

He clarified that no legal action would be taken against students who test positive.

This initiative follows the Sindh government's recent announcement of a comprehensive crackdown on drug abuse across the province. 

Memon chaired a high-level meeting in Karachi to spearhead efforts against the drug menace.

During the meeting, the minister stressed the urgency of addressing the drug epidemic and detailed plans to form dedicated teams of efficient officers to carry out the crackdown. "A massive crackdown targeting drugs and its traffickers will be launched imminently," Memon emphasized, noting the importance of protecting the younger generation from drug dealers.

He also mentioned that officers who demonstrate exceptional performance in this campaign will be recognized and rewarded with awards and honors, highlighting their dedication and commitment to the cause.

Gold & Silver

03:17 PM | 27 May, 2024

Gold recovers from previous week’s losses in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Baht THB 7.67 7.82

