Sindh to conduct random drug tests in Karachi schools 

Sindh Minister for Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon announced on Monday that random drug tests will be conducted in various Karachi schools as part of a broader strategy to apprehend drug peddlers.

"Random tests of some students will be conducted and their names will be kept confidential. If a student tests positive for drugs, then their parents will be contacted, and the student will be asked who provided them the drug," Memon stated.

He clarified that no legal action would be taken against students who test positive.

This initiative follows the Sindh government's recent announcement of a comprehensive crackdown on drug abuse across the province.

Memon chaired a high-level meeting in Karachi to spearhead efforts against the drug menace.

During the meeting, the minister stressed the urgency of addressing the drug epidemic and detailed plans to form dedicated teams of efficient officers to carry out the crackdown. "A massive crackdown targeting drugs and its traffickers will be launched imminently," Memon emphasized, noting the importance of protecting the younger generation from drug dealers.

He also mentioned that officers who demonstrate exceptional performance in this campaign will be recognized and rewarded with awards and honors, highlighting their dedication and commitment to the cause.