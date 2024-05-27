Iran proposes waiving visa requirements for SCO countries

TEHRAN - The government of Iran has proposed visa waivers as well as group visas to facilitate traveling between SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) member countries.
In this regard, Iran's Deputy Tourism Minister Ali-Asghar Shalbafian said the country has waived visa requirements for 64 percent of SCO member countries, adding that more than half of the world's population can visit Iran without a visa.
The official also highlighted the diversity of cultural, historical, and geographical attractions within the SCO member countries, underscoring the role of tourism in the global economy and employment opportunities.
To spur tourism among the SCO member countries, Shalbafian suggested mutually waiving visa requirements and creating a special tourism section on the SCO website, Tehran Times reported.
The Iranian official also suggested creating a network of tour operators in the SCO member countries to manage and promote tourism exchanges backed by bilateral and multilateral agreements.
It is to be highlighted that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a permanent intergovernmental international organization established in 2001 in Shanghai by the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People's Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.
It is a statute that stipulates the goals, principles, structure, and major areas of activities of the organization. Currently, the SCO has 9 member states — the Republic of India, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People's Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
