Search

Immigration

Russia exploring visa-free travel for these Muslim countries

Web Desk
06:32 PM | 14 Sep, 2023
Russia exploring visa-free travel for these Muslim countries

MOSCOW -  Authorities in Russia are planning to cancel visa requirements for visitors from five major Muslim countries, in what appears to be a major development.

The countries under consideration for the relaxation are Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Malaysia. The initiative was confirmed on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum when Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Russia is actively working on removing visa requirements for selected Asian countries.

“We have a rather successful visa regime with quite a few [Asian] countries. This is a very important task and we will continue to implement it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov also said the country has proposed a visa-free travel regime to Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

“We are exploring the topic of making the transition to visa-free travels,” Reshetnikov was quoted as saying on Monday.

The minister explained that Moscow was especially looking at countries in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, and has already proposed ending visas for these five countries.

“This is where incremental growth of premium class tourists is possible in particular,” Reshetnikov said.

The development comes weeks after Russia reached an agreement with China when both countries started to allow tour groups visit without visas; Reshetnikov also admitted that the arrangement with China and Iran was not perfect, and the government was working on making it better.

The plan for the Muslim countries is to end the need for tourist visas for citizens from these countries and Russians visiting the five nations.

Travel experts are considering it a big step as the agreement with the countries could help Russia attract more tourists, especially during the summer season.

The initiative is also important against the backdrop of the fact that after the invasion of Ukraine, many Western countries banned Russian planes from their airspace and so Russia might be eyeing to gain soft power through this move.

On the other hand, critics also believe that Russia is not safe because it is close to the Ukraine war zone and there have been reports of drone attacks, explosions, and fires in parts of Western and Southern Russia near the Ukraine border, Moscow and St. Petersburg. 

Nonetheless, a final decision in this regard is awaited.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

06:12 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Citizens from this country can now visit Thailand visa free: Details ...

10:14 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Pakistan to ease visa policy for business people, confirms PM Kakar

09:43 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

This country aims to waive visa fees for Chinese tour groups: Details ...

11:07 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Karachi airport gets latest equipment from Australia to combat visa ...

10:41 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Can you still apply for US Lottery Visa? State Department clarifies

11:34 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Passengers to brace themselves for another travel disruption as ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:37 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

In a first, two Pakistani companies officially step in UAE market

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.2 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.25 79
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.93 804.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 218.8 220.1
China Yuan CNY 41.22 41.62
Danish Krone DKK 43.08 43.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.28 38.63
Indian Rupee INR 3.62 3.73
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 970.8 979.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.07 64.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.8 178.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 778.3 786.3
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 82.32 83.02
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.98 27.28
Swiss Franc CHF 336.14 338.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.41 8.56

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 14 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: