Subway introduces 3-inch sandwich for inflation-bitten Pakistani customers 

Web Desk
06:59 PM | 14 Sep, 2023
Subway introduces 3-inch sandwich for inflation-bitten Pakistani customers 
Source: Instagram

ISLAMABAD – Subway, an American food chain, has announced another addition to its menu, a three-inch sandwich in Pakistan as purchasing power of people in the South Asian country has shrunk due to unbridled inflation. 

It is for the first time that Subway has launched a “mini sub” globally as it’s menu includes 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches. 

Subway launched a three-inch sandwich in Pakistan, the first time the fast-food chain has launched a mini version globally.

The bite-size sandwich was advertised by the food chain on its social media handles last month for Rs360. 

A spokesperson of the company told Bloomberg that the new offering provides value to Pakistani customers. 

To deal with spiraling prices, many restaurants in the South Asian country have jacked up the price or shrunk quantities. 

Pakistan witnessed massive inflation over several months amid depleting foreign exchange reserves and rupee deprecation that further intensified the situation. The inflation rate is still in double digit, shrinking the purchasing power of people. 

Pakistan was saved from default earlier this year by the PDM-led government after it managed to secure $3 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the eleventh hour.

However, the loan dead has come with strings attached as the global lender had put forth several conditions, including hike in fuel and energy prices. The exorbitant electricity bills had sparked protests across the country with people demanding the government reverse imposition of additional taxes. 

SBP maintains policy rate at 22 percent 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.2 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.25 79
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.93 804.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 218.8 220.1
China Yuan CNY 41.22 41.62
Danish Krone DKK 43.08 43.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.28 38.63
Indian Rupee INR 3.62 3.73
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 970.8 979.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.07 64.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.8 178.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 778.3 786.3
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 82.32 83.02
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.98 27.28
Swiss Franc CHF 336.14 338.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.41 8.56

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 14 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590

