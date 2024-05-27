Acting president Gilani promulgates NAB Amendment Ordinance 

ISLAMABAD – Acting president Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday promulgated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance.

Under the NAB Amendment Ordinance, NAB's remand period has been increased from 14 days to 40 days.

According to the NAB Amendment Ordinance, the penalty for a NAB officer for creating a malicious case has been reduced from 5 years to 2 years.

The acting president has also issued the Election Act Amendment Ordinance.

According to the Election Act Amendment Ordinance, in addition to serving judges, retired judges will also be part of the election tribunal.