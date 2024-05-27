Acting president Gilani promulgates NAB Amendment Ordinance 

ISLAMABAD – Acting president Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday promulgated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance.
Under the NAB Amendment Ordinance, NAB's remand period has been increased from 14 days to 40 days.
According to the NAB Amendment Ordinance, the penalty for a NAB officer for creating a malicious case has been reduced from 5 years to 2 years.
The acting president has also issued the Election Act Amendment Ordinance.
According to the Election Act Amendment Ordinance, in addition to serving judges, retired judges will also be part of the election tribunal.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
