Severe heatwave conditions likely to subside as Met office predicts rains from May 28

KARACHI – Met office said severe heatwave conditions are likely to subside as a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country on May 28,

Under the influence of this weather system, Duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali from May 28 to June 1with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, “Duststorm/thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani and Barkhan from 27th (night) to 29th May,” it added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to see duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan and Kurram during this time period.

“Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 28th May (evening/night) to 01st June,” read the forecast.

Duststorm/gusty winds is expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad on May 28 and 29.