Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 March 2022
08:43 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 125,900 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 107,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 98,910 a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.115,410.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Karachi
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Quetta
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Attock
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Multan
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- New Covid cases in Pakistan drop to lowest in two months, positivity ...09:28 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 March 202208:43 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- Indian student killed in 'Russian shelling' on Ukrainian city of ...11:58 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Foreign envoys push Pakistan to condemn Russian attack on Ukraine11:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
Leading US studios stop release of movies in Russia over Ukraine invasion
10:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- 'Dhai Chaal' – First trailer of Ayesha Omar and Shamoon Abbasi's ...09:45 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo in swimsuit sets internet on fire05:20 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Faryal Mehmood makes some interesting revelations in latest interview08:40 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022