Is Ahsan Iqbal considering stepping down from Planning Ministry amid interference?

ISLAMABAD – As PML-N led government is facing chaos, rumors suggest that PML-N leader and Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, might resign due to conflicts with Planning Commission's Deputy Chairman, Dr. Jehanzeb Khan.

Reports in local media said PML-N stalwart seeks more autonomy and favors an inclusive approach to economic planning, involving external experts, while Dr. Jehanzeb adheres to traditional bureaucratic methods.

Conflicts arise from Ahsan’s vision for 13th Five-Year Plan, which he wants aligned with the strategic 5Es framework for long-term economic growth, while Dr. Jehanzeb follows conventional planning methods.

Furthermore, Ahsan Iqbal, a close aid of Nawaz Sharif, aims to reform the Planning Commission and establish the National Economic Transformation Unit (NETU) to enhance policy implementation.

Sources familiar with development said differences could impact government's economic policy-making, necessitating PM Shehbaz Sharif's intervention.