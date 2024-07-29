Is Ahsan Iqbal considering stepping down from Planning Ministry amid interference?

ISLAMABAD – As PML-N led government is facing chaos, rumors suggest that PML-N leader and Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, might resign due to conflicts with Planning Commission's Deputy Chairman, Dr. Jehanzeb Khan.
Reports in local media said PML-N stalwart seeks more autonomy and favors an inclusive approach to economic planning, involving external experts, while Dr. Jehanzeb adheres to traditional bureaucratic methods.
Conflicts arise from Ahsan’s vision for 13th Five-Year Plan, which he wants aligned with the strategic 5Es framework for long-term economic growth, while Dr. Jehanzeb follows conventional planning methods.
Furthermore, Ahsan Iqbal, a close aid of Nawaz Sharif, aims to reform the Planning Commission and establish the National Economic Transformation Unit (NETU) to enhance policy implementation.
Sources familiar with development said differences could impact government's economic policy-making, necessitating PM Shehbaz Sharif's intervention.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 29, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 278.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|278.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.