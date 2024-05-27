Search

Qassim University Fully Paid Scholarship for Master's Program 2024

Web Desk
11:39 AM | 27 May, 2024
Qassim University Saudi Arabia, a known education institution in Kingdom, is offering paid scholarships for international students.

If you are an international student with dreams of pursuing Master's degree, it could be your chance as major public university in Saudi Arabia is offering fully funded scholarships for shinning students from around the globe.

  • Eligible Countries: All Countries
  • Benefits: Full Scholarship | Living Stipends | Accommodation | Flight Costs
  • No IELTS Required
  • Application Deadline: June 1, 2024

Qassim University Scholarships

Applications are now open for suitably qualified international students to apply for the 2024 Qassim University Scholarship. The College of Engineering at Qassim University is offering fully funded scholarships for Master of Science (M.Sc.) programs to outstanding international engineering graduates. 

Who Can Apply?

QUS Details
Degree University degree from recognized institution
GPA Minimum cumulative GPA of 4.50 for theoretical majors and 4.25 for applied majors.
Application Platform Must apply through the "Study in Saudi Arabia" platform.
Language Proficiency Must meet the English language requirements of the chosen program.
Age Limit Must not exceed 30 years of age.

Benefits

2024 Scholarships
Monthly Stipend Regular financial support for living expenses.
Free Accommodation Housing provided at no cost.
Full Tuition Coverage All tuition fees covered by the scholarship.
Annual Round-Trip Airfare One round-trip ticket per year.
Free Healthcare Services Comprehensive health coverage throughout the duration of the program.
Annual Vacation Up to 60 days of vacation each year.
Additional Opportunities Opportunities for involvement in research projects and teaching/research assistant positions.

How to Apply Online

  • Visit the university portal and select scholarship panel 
  • Apply through "Study in Saudi Arabia" platform.
  • Create an account, verify it, and log in.
  • Enter your personal details and upload the necessary documents.
  • Selection is based on academic excellence, research potential, and personal characteristicsand skills.

