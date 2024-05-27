Qassim University Fully Paid Scholarship for Master's Program 2024

Qassim University Saudi Arabia, a known education institution in Kingdom, is offering paid scholarships for international students.
If you are an international student with dreams of pursuing Master's degree, it could be your chance as major public university in Saudi Arabia is offering fully funded scholarships for shinning students from around the globe.
Applications are now open for suitably qualified international students to apply for the 2024 Qassim University Scholarship. The College of Engineering at Qassim University is offering fully funded scholarships for Master of Science (M.Sc.) programs to outstanding international engineering graduates.
|QUS
|Details
|Degree
|University degree from recognized institution
|GPA
|Minimum cumulative GPA of 4.50 for theoretical majors and 4.25 for applied majors.
|Application Platform
|Must apply through the "Study in Saudi Arabia" platform.
|Language Proficiency
|Must meet the English language requirements of the chosen program.
|Age Limit
|Must not exceed 30 years of age.
|2024 Scholarships
|Monthly Stipend
|Regular financial support for living expenses.
|Free Accommodation
|Housing provided at no cost.
|Full Tuition Coverage
|All tuition fees covered by the scholarship.
|Annual Round-Trip Airfare
|One round-trip ticket per year.
|Free Healthcare Services
|Comprehensive health coverage throughout the duration of the program.
|Annual Vacation
|Up to 60 days of vacation each year.
|Additional Opportunities
|Opportunities for involvement in research projects and teaching/research assistant positions.
How to Apply Online
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
