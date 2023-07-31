LPG price goes up by Rs24 per kg

ISLAMABAD - According to the most recent announcement released by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has increased by Rs23.87 per kilogramme.

The revised pricing will go into effect on August 1, 2023.

According to the announcement, the new price would be Rs201 per kilogramme. The old price was around Rs177 per kg.

Additionally, the price for an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder has also been increased to around Rs2,374, which is a considerable increase from the previous price of Rs2,092 which shows the increase of Rs282 per cylinder.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Distributors Association had already stated on Sunday that there will be a nationwide strike over price increases on Monday (today).