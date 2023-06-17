OGRA announces whooping cut in LGP price

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced whooping decrease of Rs140 per kilogramme in price of liquefied petroleum gas (LGP).

The regulatory authority has fixed new price as Rs210 per kg as the previous price was Rs350 per kg.

LPG Distribution Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar alleged the Sui Southern Gas Company of black marketing. He said the OGRA has now given a landmark decision to curb it.

The authority has ruled that local and imported LGP will be sold at the same price from now on.