Woman retracts statement in court after 'police rape' on Lahore-Sialkot motorway

SIALKOT – A woman has withdrawn the rape allegations against an officers of the National Highways and Motorways police a couple of days after he was arrested on her complaint.

The woman retracted the allegations after she appeared before a local judge in the case. She said it was a fake case, adding that nothing had happened to her.

Meanwhile, the police said the case was being investigated from all aspects.

Earlier this week, the Sialkot police had arrested an inspector named Muhammad Irfan after a case was registered against him on the complaint of the woman, who is a resident of Lahore’s Ichra area.

She said in her complaint that she had come to Daska for her personal work, adding that she was waiting for a rickshaw by the roadside when a motorway police vehicle having the prime suspect and three employees stopped near her. The officers offered her to take her to the place where she wanted to go.

The woman as the police officials took the vehicle to motorway instead of dropping her at the destination. They stopped the vehicle at an unidentified place when three others left the place and the police officer raped her, she had claimed.

In a statement, she had further alleged Daska police of using delaying tactics in registration of the FIR. The woman said she had to wait for five hours for a medicolegal in the hospital but it was not taken.