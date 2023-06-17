Search

Kubra Khan’s colourful birthday celebrations go viral

Maheen Khawaja 06:59 PM | 17 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

Kubra Khan, hailed as one of the prominent figures in Pakistan's film and drama industry, has solidified her position among the biggest stars of the nation. Her journey commenced in the United Kingdom, where she initially pursued a career in modelling before venturing into the Pakistani entertainment realm.

She marked her cinematic debut with the film Na Maloom Afraad, and shortly after, she graced the small screen with her television debut in Sang e Mar Mar. Since then, her unwavering dedication and stellar performances have propelled her career to new heights, captivating audiences in numerous dramas and films. Kubra's vibrant persona and humble nature have endeared her to countless fans.

Khan recently marked a significant milestone in her life as she celebrated her birthday with utmost joy and enthusiasm. On this special occasion, her loving family spared no effort in ensuring that it became an unforgettable and cherished memory. Together with her closest friends and family members, they collaborated to create a remarkable surprise that would warm her heart.

The surprise meticulously planned for the London Nai Januga diva was a delightful arrangement that exuded happiness and celebration. Vibrant and colourful balloons adorned the space, filling the air with an aura of joy and festivity. The celebration was full of A-list celebrities including Gohar Rasheed, Ali Rehman Khan, Shazia and Wajahat Rauf, Shahzad Sheikh and Hina Mir and Yashal Shahid.

Adding a touch of enchantment to her birthday festivities, Kubra Khan was spotted donning a Harry Potter-themed sorting hat as her unique birthday hat. The actress, known for her remarkable portrayal in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, complemented her ensemble with her signature red lip and sleeveless black and white cross-dress, she looked timeless and chic.

On the work front, Kubra Khan has been praised for her performance in the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan and Sang-e-Mah.

Kubra Khan spills the beans about marriage rumours with Gohar Rasheed

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

