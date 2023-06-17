Kubra Khan’s colourful birthday celebrations go viral

Kubra Khan, hailed as one of the prominent figures in Pakistan's film and drama industry, has solidified her position among the biggest stars of the nation. Her journey commenced in the United Kingdom, where she initially pursued a career in modelling before venturing into the Pakistani entertainment realm.
She marked her cinematic debut with the film Na Maloom Afraad, and shortly after, she graced the small screen with her television debut in Sang e Mar Mar. Since then, her unwavering dedication and stellar performances have propelled her career to new heights, captivating audiences in numerous dramas and films. Kubra's vibrant persona and humble nature have endeared her to countless fans.
Khan recently marked a significant milestone in her life as she celebrated her birthday with utmost joy and enthusiasm. On this special occasion, her loving family spared no effort in ensuring that it became an unforgettable and cherished memory. Together with her closest friends and family members, they collaborated to create a remarkable surprise that would warm her heart.
The surprise meticulously planned for the London Nai Januga diva was a delightful arrangement that exuded happiness and celebration. Vibrant and colourful balloons adorned the space, filling the air with an aura of joy and festivity. The celebration was full of A-list celebrities including Gohar Rasheed, Ali Rehman Khan, Shazia and Wajahat Rauf, Shahzad Sheikh and Hina Mir and Yashal Shahid.
Adding a touch of enchantment to her birthday festivities, Kubra Khan was spotted donning a Harry Potter-themed sorting hat as her unique birthday hat. The actress, known for her remarkable portrayal in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, complemented her ensemble with her signature red lip and sleeveless black and white cross-dress, she looked timeless and chic.
On the work front, Kubra Khan has been praised for her performance in the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan and Sang-e-Mah.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 17, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.18
|771.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.27
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.86
|944.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.89
|753.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.66
|324.16
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
