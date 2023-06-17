WATCH: Atif Aslam's heartfelt tribute to maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Atif Aslam is widely recognised for his chart-topping tracks, both in his home country and in Bollywood. Notable Bollywood hits such as "Woh Lamhe," "Tu Jaane Na," and "Tera Hone Laga Hoon" have further solidified his global status. His musical endeavours span a wide range, from remarkable performances on Coke Studio Pakistan to lending his enchanting vocals to Hollywood productions like "The Reluctant Fundamentalist."

Aslam, celebrated for his melodious voice and versatile singing style, is currently embarking on a series of shows across the United Kingdom and Europe, commemorating his remarkable journey in the music industry. The performances, which took place between June 2nd and June 11th, provided fans with an electrifying opportunity to witness his talent firsthand in exhilarating live performances.

A captivating video circulating online has captured the attention of music enthusiasts worldwide, featuring the renowned Pakistani singer paying a heartfelt tribute to the legendary music maestro, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. With his own unique twist, he delivers a mesmerizing and soulful rendition that captivates listeners.

Through his tribute to Khan, Aslam showcases not only his immense talent but also his unwavering dedication to honouring the rich musical heritage of Pakistan. Khan, revered as "The King of Qawwali," was a legendary musician and vocalist who played a crucial role in popularizing Qawwali music on a global scale. His powerful vocals and distinctive style continue to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers worldwide.

https://youtube.com/shorts/Yi74UXR08L4?feature=share

On the work front, Atif's recent singles include Thaam Lo for Parwaaz Hai Junoon, In Dinon for Superstar, Anjaana and Mukhra for Kamli, Sang-e-Mah for drama serial Sang-e-Mah, Auliya for Hum Chaar, Jee Len De for Romeo Akbar Walter and Kinna Sona for Marjaavaan.