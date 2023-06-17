Search

LifestyleVideos

WATCH: Atif Aslam's heartfelt tribute to maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Web Desk 07:25 PM | 17 Jun, 2023
WATCH: Atif Aslam's heartfelt tribute to maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Atif Aslam is widely recognised for his chart-topping tracks, both in his home country and in Bollywood. Notable Bollywood hits such as "Woh Lamhe," "Tu Jaane Na," and "Tera Hone Laga Hoon" have further solidified his global status. His musical endeavours span a wide range, from remarkable performances on Coke Studio Pakistan to lending his enchanting vocals to Hollywood productions like "The Reluctant Fundamentalist."

Aslam, celebrated for his melodious voice and versatile singing style, is currently embarking on a series of shows across the United Kingdom and Europe, commemorating his remarkable journey in the music industry. The performances, which took place between June 2nd and June 11th, provided fans with an electrifying opportunity to witness his talent firsthand in exhilarating live performances.

A captivating video circulating online has captured the attention of music enthusiasts worldwide, featuring the renowned Pakistani singer paying a heartfelt tribute to the legendary music maestro, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. With his own unique twist, he delivers a mesmerizing and soulful rendition that captivates listeners.

Through his tribute to Khan, Aslam showcases not only his immense talent but also his unwavering dedication to honouring the rich musical heritage of Pakistan. Khan, revered as "The King of Qawwali," was a legendary musician and vocalist who played a crucial role in popularizing Qawwali music on a global scale. His powerful vocals and distinctive style continue to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers worldwide.

https://youtube.com/shorts/Yi74UXR08L4?feature=share

On the work front, Atif's recent singles include Thaam Lo for Parwaaz Hai Junoon, In Dinon for Superstar, Anjaana and Mukhra for Kamli, Sang-e-Mah for drama serial Sang-e-Mah, Auliya for Hum Chaar, Jee Len De for Romeo Akbar Walter and Kinna Sona for Marjaavaan

Atif Aslam wins hearts with sweet gesture

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Kubra Khan’s colourful birthday celebrations go viral

06:59 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Jemima Goldsmith wishes Imran Khan’s secret daughter Tyrian White on her birthday

10:34 AM | 17 Jun, 2023

Have Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa joined Salman Khan's Big Boss OTT Season 2?

08:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Kubra Khan

07:07 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Mahira Khan survives horseriding accident

07:48 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Asim Azhar, Merub Ali's adorable video steals spotlight

01:36 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistanis forced to travel to Ethiopia for Sweden visa: Here's why

09:02 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 17, 2023

09:03 AM | 17 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 17, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.9 297.15
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.18 771.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.27 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.86 944.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.89 753.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.66 324.16
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 June 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: