Aima Baig recounts whimsical adventure at a butterfly farm

Pakistani music industry's celebrated playback singer and songwriter Aima Baig enjoys a massive fandom, numerous accolades, worldwide recognition, and grandeur. With millions of fans admiring Baig for her sartorial choices and singing talent, the Balma Bagora singer isn't always spared by the fashion and moral police.

Recently the Aya Lariye crooner took time out of her busy schedule to visit a local butterfly farm, where she indulged in the serenity of nature's delicate wonders. Amidst her thriving music career, Baig found solace in the tranquil surroundings of the farm, where she experienced firsthand the mesmerizing beauty and intricate patterns of these delicate creatures.

With their wings adorned in vivid hues, the butterflies gracefully danced from flower to flower, creating a picturesque spectacle that left the singer awestruck. The actress was dressed in a beige dress with puffed sleeves paired with sunnies on her head.

"Dump #1 from more than 17k forsaken photos from my phone gallery that never made it to the ‘gram but here we are… revealing slowly but surely.

Btw I went to a Butterfly Farm and as pretty as it was, I kept wondering one thing. If you cut off their wings, they r just a bug that can easily freak me out.

Here's to the first dump ????????" captioned the Washmallay crooner.

The post garnered thousand of likes within a few hours and fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis.