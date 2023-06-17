Pakistan’s SSP Sonia Shamroz nominated for international ‘Police Officer of the Year’ award

ISLAMABAD – The International Association of Women Police (IAWP) has nominated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Superintendent of Police Sonia Shamrooz Khan for the ‘Police Officer of the Year’ award.

SSP Sonia will be the first Asian and second Muslim woman to receive the prestigious award in the sixty-year history of the international organization.

The ‘Police of the Year’ award will be conferred upon her in acknowledgement of her excellent policing and valuable services toward the prevention of violence against women.

The International Association of Women Police is a global organization for women in criminal justice professions. Its mission is to "strengthen, unite and raise the profile of women in criminal justice internationally.