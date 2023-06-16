Search

PakistanWorld

Pakistani officer Zaheer Ahmed wins US 2023 TIP Report Hero award

Web Desk 05:02 PM | 16 Jun, 2023
Pakistani officer Zaheer Ahmed wins US 2023 TIP Report Hero award
Source: Twitter

NEW YORK – A Pakistani officer Zaheer Ahmed has honoured with a prestigious award in the United States for his efforts to curb human trafficking.

Zaheer Ahmed, who is currently serving as Deputy Inspector General in Pakistan’s Police Service, and previously served as director of the Federal Investigative Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Human Smuggling unit, was awarded the 2023 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report Hero award at a ceremony where seven others were also honoured.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented the awards to Zaheer Ahmed and others at a ceremony.

Through the tireless efforts of his Anti-Human Smuggling Unit, Ahmed helped drive the modernization of Pakistan’s anti-trafficking and anti-smuggling laws and the formulation and implementation of a National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling. His team’s efforts laid the groundwork for the Federal Cabinet’s approval in 2021 of bylaws to the 2018 laws on human trafficking and migrant smuggling. This important work contributed to the effective implementation of the groundbreaking legislation.

He leveraged his engagement across Pakistan’s federal and provincial bureaucracies to lobby successfully for Pakistan’s ratification of the UN Protocol to Prevent, Suppress, and Punish Trafficking in Persons, which Pakistan acceded to in November 2022.

He significantly improved coordination and cooperation between law enforcement and civil society organizations, which enhanced understanding and support for trafficking victims. Ahmed was also instrumental in developing data collection mechanisms and analysis of trafficking in persons data from all stakeholders.

Pakistani woman battling to save Karachi against climate change wins visionary award

Through his sustained efforts to collaborate with civil society and international organizations, Mr. Ahmed has shown the importance of working with various stakeholders when investing resources in anti-trafficking policies and programs, as well as the impressive results that can be generated by law enforcement stakeholders’ dedication to combating trafficking in persons.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Khawaja Asif apologises for calling Pakistani universities’ VCs ‘dacoits'

03:24 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Pakistanis can still apply for Hajj 2023 under govt scheme: Here's the procedure and deadline

11:25 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Ex-army officer's son convicted by military court returns home

11:02 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Can Pakistani women perform Hajj without mehram? CII clears the air

04:32 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Clashes erupted in Karachi as PPP’s Murtaza Wahab wins Karachi mayor election

01:57 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

200 Prize Bond 2023 – check draw results online

10:31 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hollywood actor Al Pacino welcomes baby boy at 83

06:43 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 16, 2023

08:27 AM | 16 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 16, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294 297
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.63 771.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.17 40.57
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.34 36.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.93 943.93
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.79 753.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 319.96 322.46
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 16, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs221,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,674.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Karachi PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Islamabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Peshawar PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Quetta PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Sialkot PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Attock PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Gujranwala PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Jehlum PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Multan PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Bahawalpur PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Gujrat PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Nawabshah PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Chakwal PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Hyderabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Nowshehra PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Sargodha PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Faisalabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Mirpur PKR 221,100  PKR 2583

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: