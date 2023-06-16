Pakistani officer Zaheer Ahmed wins US 2023 TIP Report Hero award

NEW YORK – A Pakistani officer Zaheer Ahmed has honoured with a prestigious award in the United States for his efforts to curb human trafficking.

Zaheer Ahmed, who is currently serving as Deputy Inspector General in Pakistan’s Police Service, and previously served as director of the Federal Investigative Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Human Smuggling unit, was awarded the 2023 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report Hero award at a ceremony where seven others were also honoured.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented the awards to Zaheer Ahmed and others at a ceremony.

Through the tireless efforts of his Anti-Human Smuggling Unit, Ahmed helped drive the modernization of Pakistan’s anti-trafficking and anti-smuggling laws and the formulation and implementation of a National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling. His team’s efforts laid the groundwork for the Federal Cabinet’s approval in 2021 of bylaws to the 2018 laws on human trafficking and migrant smuggling. This important work contributed to the effective implementation of the groundbreaking legislation.

Today I presented the 2023 TIP Report Hero award to eight individuals who exemplify exceptional efforts to #EndHumanTrafficking. Thank you for your courage and commitment to this work. Read more about the heroes in @JTIP_State’s 2023 #TIPReport on https://t.co/0odi0ZeoGP. pic.twitter.com/YFWOYKtU6c — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 15, 2023

He leveraged his engagement across Pakistan’s federal and provincial bureaucracies to lobby successfully for Pakistan’s ratification of the UN Protocol to Prevent, Suppress, and Punish Trafficking in Persons, which Pakistan acceded to in November 2022.

He significantly improved coordination and cooperation between law enforcement and civil society organizations, which enhanced understanding and support for trafficking victims. Ahmed was also instrumental in developing data collection mechanisms and analysis of trafficking in persons data from all stakeholders.

Through his sustained efforts to collaborate with civil society and international organizations, Mr. Ahmed has shown the importance of working with various stakeholders when investing resources in anti-trafficking policies and programs, as well as the impressive results that can be generated by law enforcement stakeholders’ dedication to combating trafficking in persons.