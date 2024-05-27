Missing teenager Taha found dead on Islamabad's Trail 5

ISLAMABAD – The body of a 16-year-old boy who had gone missing from Islamabad's Margalla Hills was recovered on Monday.
Six boys of APS School Ordinance Road went hiking on Trail 5, Islamabad, but a student named Taha went missing on Sunday, prompting quick response from capital police.
Cops started a search operation after the filing of official complaint. Later, the dead body was found in a ditch on Monday morning.
The corpse was located by staffers of Forest and Environment Department who informed the police.
Family members of Taha rushed to the scene for identification of the dead body.
Initial findings suggest that boy had slipped into the ditch and succumbed to injuries.
Earlier, Taha’s father lodged a report claiming his son was kidnapped after he went for hiking along with his five friends.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
