Missing teenager Taha found dead on Islamabad's Trail 5

ISLAMABAD – The body of a 16-year-old boy who had gone missing from Islamabad's Margalla Hills was recovered on Monday.

Six boys of APS School Ordinance Road went hiking on Trail 5, Islamabad, but a student named Taha went missing on Sunday, prompting quick response from capital police.

Cops started a search operation after the filing of official complaint. Later, the dead body was found in a ditch on Monday morning.

The corpse was located by staffers of Forest and Environment Department who informed the police.

Family members of Taha rushed to the scene for identification of the dead body.

Initial findings suggest that boy had slipped into the ditch and succumbed to injuries.

Earlier, Taha’s father lodged a report claiming his son was kidnapped after he went for hiking along with his five friends.