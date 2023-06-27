Find out the top 10 benefits of lemons!

When life gives you lemons, you better use them for the following benefits! Rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, this citrus fruit has many benefits packed inside. From serving a refreshing glass of lemonade to using it bolstering immune system, there is so much lemons can do!
1 – Improves digestion
Drinking lemon water is one of the best and easiest ways to improve digestion. The natural acids present in it help the stomach to digest protein and also increase the process of producing bile in the liver. It improves the digestion of fats on its own as well as relieves digestive problems.
2 – Strengthens immune system
Lemon juice is anti-bacterial as well as anti-inflammatory. This is because lemons are rich in vitamin (C) which is an antioxidant.
3 – Kidney cleansing
Lemon contains the highest amount of citric acid compared to other fruits, which dissolves kidney stones and also prevents the formation of new ones.
4 – Protection of joints
Citric acid present in lemons dissolves stones that are formed from uric acid particles. These particles are also likely to be found in human bone joints and result in arthritis.
5 – Hydrogenation
Lemon juice warms the human body. That is, it supplies the body with vital fluids and other vital elements.
6 – Eliminates toxins
Lemon water acts as an excellent diuretic. In addition, it removes excess water, pollutants and toxins from the human body through urine. Therefore, it is recommended to drink lemon water daily.
7 – Anti-aging
Surprisingly, lemon juice can be mixed with water and can be used for skin care. Because it fights germs and heals connective tissues. It protects cells from free radicals. In a way, it's like an anti-aging tonic.
8 – Treating stomach ulcers
Despite its sour taste, lemons are beneficial for gastric ulcers and can naturally become a remedy for gastrointestinal issues.
9 – Reduces weight
Lemon water indirectly helps in weight loss. In order to get the most out of lemons for weight loss, it is recommended to eat the peel of the lemon after washing it which is rich in polyphenols. It activates genes that automatically increase fat burning.
10 – Rich with antioxidants and acids
Apart from being rich in potassium and magnesium, it is also low in amino acids that produce acids.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.
As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
