Aqsa Afzal: the rising star of nutrition and lifestyle

Aqsa Afzal is well-known as a dietitian Aqsa is a young, successful, and ambitious dietitian who has taken the world by storm with her work in nutrition and lifestyle. Born and raised in Pakistan, Aqsa has become a household name in the health and wellness industry in a relatively short period of time.
Aqsa was born and raised in Faisalabad, Pakistan, where she spent most of her childhood. She always had a keen interest in health and nutrition, which led her to pursue a degree in nutrition and dietetics from the University of Agriculture. Aqsa graduated with a gold medal, ranking first in her class, and quickly started to gain recognition for her work in the field.
Aqsa's career officially started in 2016 when she launched her website, www.dietitianaqsa.org, where she provides customized diet plans and healthy recipes to individuals looking to make positive lifestyle changes. Her website quickly gained popularity and became a go-to source for nutrition information in Pakistan.
Aqsa's popularity only grew when she transitioned to social media and began sharing her expertise through her YouTube channels. She launched her first channel in 2019, dietitian Aqsa, which gained a massive following with 1.3 M subscribers. She documented her daily life, including her journey as a newlywed and how she balances work and personal life.
Personal Life
Aqsa is married to Waleed Sultan, a fitness trainer, and YouTube personality. They both share a close bond and have documented their life together on their social media channels. Aqsa actively promotes a healthy and balanced lifestyle, which they both follow.
Hijabi Lifestyle
Aqsa showcases the beauty of modesty in her wardrobe choices and has become a role model for young Muslim women worldwide. She regularly shares videos and posts about styling hijabs and incorporating traditional clothing into modern fashion. Through her posts, she has been able to inspire young girls to embrace their faith and culture.
Achievements and Awards
Aqsa's accomplishments have not gone unnoticed, she has received several awards throughout her career. In 2018, she was awarded the gold medal for her degree in nutrition, and she has been listed as one of Pakistan's influential women of the year by various publications.
Community and Followers
Aqsa has built a loyal following of individuals who trust her expertise and enjoy her relatable content. She has an active online community that interacts with her regularly on her social media channels. Through her work, Aqsa has successfully promoted healthy living and inspired individuals to take charge of their health.
Conclusion
Aqsa Afzal's journey to success has been one of hard work, passion, and dedication. She has become a prominent personality in the health and wellness industry and has inspired individuals through her work and modesty. Her achievements are a testament to her commitment to promoting health and living life to the fullest. She has a bright future ahead and will undoubtedly continue to make a positive impact on society.
Here are her social media handles:
youtube.com/@DietitianAqsa
youtube.com/@dietitianaqsavlogs
instagram.com/dietitian_aqsa?
www.tiktok.com/@aqsa.mughal321?
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 20, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.4
|297.65
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.79
|771.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.3
|40.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.19
|42.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.51
|3.62
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.03
|942.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.06
|181.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.74
|753.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.26
|323.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
