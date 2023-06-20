Search

Aqsa Afzal: the rising star of nutrition and lifestyle

03:06 PM | 20 Jun, 2023
Aqsa Afzal: the rising star of nutrition and lifestyle

Aqsa Afzal is well-known as a dietitian Aqsa is a young, successful, and ambitious dietitian who has taken the world by storm with her work in nutrition and lifestyle. Born and raised in Pakistan, Aqsa has become a household name in the health and wellness industry in a relatively short period of time.

Aqsa was born and raised in Faisalabad, Pakistan, where she spent most of her childhood. She always had a keen interest in health and nutrition, which led her to pursue a degree in nutrition and dietetics from the University of Agriculture. Aqsa graduated with a gold medal, ranking first in her class, and quickly started to gain recognition for her work in the field.

Aqsa's career officially started in 2016 when she launched her website, www.dietitianaqsa.org, where she provides customized diet plans and healthy recipes to individuals looking to make positive lifestyle changes. Her website quickly gained popularity and became a go-to source for nutrition information in Pakistan.

Aqsa's popularity only grew when she transitioned to social media and began sharing her expertise through her YouTube channels. She launched her first channel in 2019, dietitian Aqsa, which gained a massive following with 1.3 M  subscribers. She documented her daily life, including her journey as a newlywed and how she balances work and personal life.

Personal Life

Aqsa is married to Waleed Sultan, a fitness trainer, and YouTube personality. They both share a close bond and have documented their life together on their social media channels. Aqsa actively promotes a healthy and balanced lifestyle, which they both follow.

Hijabi Lifestyle

Aqsa showcases the beauty of modesty in her wardrobe choices and has become a role model for young Muslim women worldwide. She regularly shares videos and posts about styling hijabs and incorporating traditional clothing into modern fashion. Through her posts, she has been able to inspire young girls to embrace their faith and culture.

Achievements and Awards

Aqsa's accomplishments have not gone unnoticed, she has received several awards throughout her career. In 2018, she was awarded the gold medal for her degree in nutrition, and she has been listed as one of Pakistan's influential women of the year by various publications.

Community and Followers

Aqsa has built a loyal following of individuals who trust her expertise and enjoy her relatable content. She has an active online community that interacts with her regularly on her social media channels. Through her work, Aqsa has successfully promoted healthy living and inspired individuals to take charge of their health.

Conclusion

Aqsa Afzal's journey to success has been one of hard work, passion, and dedication. She has become a prominent personality in the health and wellness industry and has inspired individuals through her work and modesty. Her achievements are a testament to her commitment to promoting health and living life to the fullest. She has a bright future ahead and will undoubtedly continue to make a positive impact on society.

Here are her social media handles: 

youtube.com/@DietitianAqsa

youtube.com/@dietitianaqsavlogs

instagram.com/dietitian_aqsa?

www.tiktok.com/@aqsa.mughal321?

