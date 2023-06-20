What are the latest prices of Honda motorcycles in Pakistan?

LAHORE – Atlas Honda is a Pakistani motorcycle manufacturer owned by Atlas Group and Honda Motor Company and based in southern port city of Karachi
The Japanese company is the largest motorcycle maker and a market leader in the South Asian country. Its most popular models including CD70 and CG125.
The other models the company is offering include CD70 Dream, Pridor, CG125 Self, CB125F, CB150F. The motorbikes have witnessed massive surge in their prices due to devaluation of the Pakistani currency against the US dollar and import restrictions since last year.
|Models
|Latest Price
|CD70
|Rs154,900
|CD70 Dream
|Rs165,900
|CG125
|Rs229,900
|CG125 Self
|Rs275,900
|CB125F
|Rs380,900
|CB150F
|Rs473,900-477,900
The latest price of Honda CD70 stands at Rs154,900, while the CD70 Dream is available at Rs165,900 and Honda Pridor at Rs203,900.
The CG125 model is available at Rs229,900, CG125 Self at Rs275,900 while Honda is offering CB125F model at Rs380,900.
The latest price of CB150F’s red and black models stands at Rs473,900 while blue and silver models are available at Rs477,900.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 20, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.4
|297.65
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.79
|771.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.3
|40.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.19
|42.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.51
|3.62
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.03
|942.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.06
|181.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.74
|753.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.26
|323.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
