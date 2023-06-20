What are the latest prices of Honda motorcycles in Pakistan?

LAHORE – Atlas Honda is a Pakistani motorcycle manufacturer owned by Atlas Group and Honda Motor Company and based in southern port city of Karachi

The Japanese company is the largest motorcycle maker and a market leader in the South Asian country. Its most popular models including CD70 and CG125.

The other models the company is offering include CD70 Dream, Pridor, CG125 Self, CB125F, CB150F. The motorbikes have witnessed massive surge in their prices due to devaluation of the Pakistani currency against the US dollar and import restrictions since last year.

Models Latest Price CD70 Rs154,900 CD70 Dream Rs165,900 CG125 Rs229,900 CG125 Self Rs275,900 CB125F Rs380,900 CB150F Rs473,900-477,900

The latest price of Honda CD70 stands at Rs154,900, while the CD70 Dream is available at Rs165,900 and Honda Pridor at Rs203,900.

The CG125 model is available at Rs229,900, CG125 Self at Rs275,900 while Honda is offering CB125F model at Rs380,900.

The latest price of CB150F’s red and black models stands at Rs473,900 while blue and silver models are available at Rs477,900.