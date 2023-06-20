Indian actress helps arrange second marriage for her father

Congratulations are in order for Bigg Boss 16 famed actress Sumbul Touqeer who helped her father tie the knot once again. Touqeer's warm welcome for her stepmother and father, and her matchmaking skills made headlines as she took the prize for best daughter of the year.

The actress's father, Touqeer Hassan Khan, got married to a woman named Nilofer. Although second marriage and step parents are looked down upon by people generally, Touqeer and her sister Saniya struck out any such notions and were more than happy to welcome their stepmother and half-sister.

The actress's parents divorced when she was 6, and her father raised them as a single parent throughout but the star decided it is time for him to settle down, finally so he married Nilofer, a divorcee who has a two-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.

The Bollywood diva took to Instagram to sharw wholesome pictures from the intimate Nikkah ceremony.

Social media users sent congratulatory messages to the actress and her family.

Previously, Touqeer said in an ETimes interview that she is looking forward to welcoming Nilofer and her daughter into her family. “Along with our father’s wife, a new sister will join the family,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude to ‘bade papa’ Iqbal Hussain Khan, who, she said, ‘played an instrumental role’ in arranging the marriage.

The 19-year-old star is best known for her Bigg Boss 16 stint, and is also known for her role in Imlie. Touqeer was last seen in Entertainment Ki Raat alongside Fahmaan Khan, Shiv Thakare and Rashami Desai.