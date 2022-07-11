Salman Khan didn't wave at fans this Eid, but why?
Salman Khan didn't wave at fans this Eid, but why?
Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan has been reportedly unable to wave at his fans on the occasion of Eidul Adha this year. This news came off as a surprise for the fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of the Bodyguard actor.

Khan would wave at his fans from the Balcony of his Galaxy Apartments every year, but this year the actor wasn't able to do so for security reasons.

A couple of weeks ago, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan were sent death threats by gangsters, Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan was also inches close to an unfortunate fate when an assassinated followed him outside of his apartment.

To avoid being seen in public Khan took this step, breaking hearts of his fans. It is notable that Khan enforced ten special forces officers at his Galaxy Apartment, and 15 CCTV cameras were also installed in the building. 

Khan is currently shooting Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and is accompanied by the officers.

Khan's lawyer, Hastimal Saraswat, wasn't even spared and received death threats through a letter – allegedly sent by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang – outside his chamber at the court. The threat letter reportedly read, "You will meet the same fate as Moose Wala. We will not spare anyone. Not even your family members.”

The letter contained 'L.B' and 'G.B' initials at the bottom referring to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar. Amid such circumstances, Khan has been going above and beyond with his security. 

