Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 July 2022

08:22 AM | 12 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 July 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 135,100 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 115,800. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 106,149 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 123,841.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Karachi PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Islamabad PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Peshawar PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Quetta PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Sialkot PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Attock PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Gujranwala PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Jehlum PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Multan PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Bahawalpur PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Gujrat PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Nawabshah PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Chakwal PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Hyderabad PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Nowshehra PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Sargodha PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Faisalabad PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493
Mirpur PKR 135,100 PKR 1,493

