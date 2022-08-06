Drake launches Sidhu MooseWala T-shirt to honour late Punjabi singer's legacy
Canadian rapper Drake has paid a heartwarming tribute to late Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala by launching a T-shirt honouring the late Punjabi singer.
The merch is available on his website and Drake says he will donate the money collected to a charity. The ‘Massive’ singer and his team are also in touch with Moose Wala’s family to determine the recipients of the donations.
Drake was recently spotted in a white-coloured shirt at a concert in Canada. The same T-shirt that he was seen sporting is up for sale on the singer’s website Drake Related for $65 CAD (Rs11,279). The shirt features Moose Wala’s face as well as his birth and death years on it.
“Sidhu Moose Wala (1993-2022). We celebrate your life and influence in India, Canada, and everywhere. Rest in peace to our friend and legend. Remembering this legend with a tee available now on www.drakerelated.com,” Drake's team wrote on their Instagram handle.
“We are working with Sidhu’s family to dedicate proceeds from this drop in his honor.” Drake also played Moose Wala’s songs ‘295’ and ‘G-s**t’ to honour him when he debuted his radio show Table for One.
In May 2022, Indian singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead near his village Jawaharke in Mansa District, Punjab.
He had joined the Congress a few months before his assasination. The incident occurred within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Police said Sidhu appeared to have sustained more than eight bullet injuries and was taken to the Mansa Civil Hospital where he passed away.
