Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha all set to tie the knot next month

Bollywood lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's romance might have been giving fans love goals for a long time but the rumour mill is currently abuzz the two are all set to tie the knot in September.

The couple postponed their wedding in April 2020 owing to the COVID pandemic but now reports suggest they have locked a date next month.

Although the couple hasn’t made any official announcement yet, sources close to them have confirmed the news. The Mirzapur actor and his lady love have been dating for almost a decade with the actor popping the question in 2019.

As for their wedding celebrations, reports have it they will be hosting two wedding events – one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Earlier, Chadha had revealed in an interview with Mashable India that they had even booked the venue and made all arrangements for their 2020 wedding but had to cancel everything due to the lockdown.

On the work front, Ali Fazal is currently shooting for the new season Mirzapur whereas Richa Chadha will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali OTT production Heeramandi.