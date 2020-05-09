YouTube announces $5 mn aid for Pakistan in fight against COVID-19
10:04 AM | 9 May, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD –YouTube has announced $5 million aid for Pakistan to assist the country in its anti-COVID-19 fight.
In her letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, YouTube’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Susan Wojcicki has praised his effective and timely measures to contain the deadly virus.
The YouTube’s CEO also underscored the need for joint efforts to control and limit the pandemic.
Wojcicki said that YouTube will help Pakistan in fight against the virus. She extended continuous support to Pakistan in its efforts to overcome the spread COVID-19.
- Pakistan confirms 637 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars above 29,00012:43 AM | 10 May, 2020
-
- Treat COVID-19 patients with utmost care, PM Imran to Pakistani medics10:06 PM | 9 May, 2020
-
- Punjab develops app to indicate bed occupancy, ventilators’ ...06:13 PM | 9 May, 2020
This girl just proposed Farooq Sattar in a live chat show – VIDEO
06:11 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Can Ertugrul help PTV set a new YouTube world record?05:56 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Producers of Turkish series 'Ertuğrul' impressed by sweeping ...05:54 PM | 9 May, 2020
- COVID-19: Farhan Saeed pays homage to doctors, nurses and healthcare ...05:36 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020