YouTube announces $5 mn aid for Pakistan in fight against COVID-19
Web Desk
10:04 AM | 9 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD –YouTube has announced $5 million aid for Pakistan to assist the country in its anti-COVID-19 fight.

In her letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, YouTube’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Susan Wojcicki has praised his effective and timely measures to contain the deadly virus.

The YouTube’s CEO also underscored the need for joint efforts to control and limit the pandemic.

Wojcicki said that YouTube will help Pakistan in fight against the virus. She extended continuous support to Pakistan in its efforts to overcome the spread COVID-19.

