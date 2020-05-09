Punjab to start 'Insaf Imdad programme' for lockdown affected families from Monday

LAHORE –All is set to commence start 'Punjab Insaf Imdad programme' for lockdown affected families from Monday.

According to mediareports, around Rs 402.8 million will be distributed to assist among the families got affected by the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Under the initiative, financial assistance would be given to 33567 affectees in phase - I of category three.

Financial assistance would be given to 14096 affectees of Tehsil city and 10361 of Tehsil sadar while 5347 of Tehsil Shujabad and 3763 of Tehsil Jalalpur.

Financial assistance worth Rs 12000 each will be distributed through existing Ehsaas Kifalat centres.

Over Rs 1.89 billion have been distributed so far under Ehsaas Emergency cash program while 157708 lockdown affectees got benefit from Ehsaas Programme so far.