Punjab to start 'Insaf Imdad programme' for lockdown affected families from Monday
Web Desk
12:21 PM | 9 May, 2020
Punjab to start 'Insaf Imdad programme' for lockdown affected families from Monday
Share

LAHORE –All is set to commence start 'Punjab Insaf Imdad programme' for lockdown affected families from Monday.

According to mediareports, around Rs 402.8 million will be distributed to assist among the families got affected by the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Under the initiative, financial assistance would be given to 33567 affectees in phase - I of category three.

Financial assistance would be given to 14096 affectees of Tehsil city and 10361 of Tehsil sadar while 5347 of Tehsil Shujabad and 3763 of Tehsil Jalalpur.

Financial assistance worth Rs 12000 each will be distributed through existing Ehsaas Kifalat centres.

Over Rs 1.89 billion have been distributed so far under Ehsaas Emergency cash program while 157708 lockdown affectees got benefit from Ehsaas Programme so far.

More From This Category
305 stranded Pakistanis return home via Torkham
11:10 PM | 9 May, 2020
Treat COVID-19 patients with utmost care, PM ...
10:06 PM | 9 May, 2020
Japan provides Rs1.77m for 165 families in Haripur
09:01 PM | 9 May, 2020
Punjab develops app to indicate bed occupancy, ...
06:13 PM | 9 May, 2020
USCIRF hails Pakistan's step for National ...
05:36 PM | 9 May, 2020
Pakistan to repatriate stranded students from ...
03:29 PM | 9 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
This girl just proposed Farooq Sattar in a live chat show – VIDEO
06:11 PM | 9 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr