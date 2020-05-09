Balochistan decides to ease lockdown restrictions from today
QUETTA - Government of Balochistan has allowed business activities across the province under smart lockdown from today (Saturday).
According to notification of Home and Tribal Affairs Department, all shopping malls, markets, shops, stores, depots auto workshops, will remain open from 0300 hours to 1700 throughout the week.
Similarly, restaurants will remain open 24 hour only for home delivery.
All preventive measures are required to be taken by business community and general public in shopping malls bazars and markets.
In a tweet, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani also announced that the lockdown in Balochistan will be converted into a smart lockdown.
وزیر اعلی بلوچستان@jam_kamalکی زیر صدارت اجلاس۔— Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) May 8, 2020
بلوچستان میں لاک ڈاون کو سمارٹ لاک ڈاون میں تبدیل کرنےکی منظوری۔
صبح 3 بجے سےشام بجے تک مارکیٹ کھولنے کی اجازت۔
دوکاندار اورتاجر تنظیمیں احتیاطی تدابیرکے SOPs پرعملدرآمد کے پابند ہونگے۔
خلاف ورزی کرنے والےکیخلاف قانونی کاروائی ہوگی
The decision was made during a session with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal.
