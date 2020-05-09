Balochistan decides to ease lockdown restrictions from today
Web Desk
12:41 PM | 9 May, 2020
Balochistan decides to ease lockdown restrictions from today
Share

QUETTA - Government of Balochistan has allowed business activities across the province under smart lockdown from today (Saturday).

According to notification of Home and Tribal Affairs Department, all shopping malls, markets, shops, stores, depots auto workshops, will remain open from 0300 hours to 1700 throughout the week.

Similarly, restaurants will remain open 24 hour only for home delivery.

All preventive measures are required to be taken by business community and general public in shopping malls bazars and markets.

In a tweet, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani also announced that the lockdown in Balochistan will be converted into a smart lockdown.

The decision was made during a session with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal.

More From This Category
305 stranded Pakistanis return home via Torkham
11:10 PM | 9 May, 2020
Treat COVID-19 patients with utmost care, PM ...
10:06 PM | 9 May, 2020
Japan provides Rs1.77m for 165 families in Haripur
09:01 PM | 9 May, 2020
Punjab develops app to indicate bed occupancy, ...
06:13 PM | 9 May, 2020
USCIRF hails Pakistan's step for National ...
05:36 PM | 9 May, 2020
Pakistan to repatriate stranded students from ...
03:29 PM | 9 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
This girl just proposed Farooq Sattar in a live chat show – VIDEO
06:11 PM | 9 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr