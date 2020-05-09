Pakistan, China discuss mega railway project ML-1 action plan

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and a delegation of China Railway group separately called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Asim Saleem Bajwa in Islamabad today (Saturday).

In a tweet, the Special Assistant said mega railway project ML-1 was discussed in the meetings.

Met with Chinese Ambassador&delegation of China Railway Group separately for update on mega Railway Project ML-1.Action plan by concerned ministries both sides were discussed&evaluated. #cpec #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/Wa7TEAPSsn — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) May 9, 2020

He said action plans by concerned ministries of both sides were discussed and evaluated.