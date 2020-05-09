Pakistan, China discuss mega railway project ML-1 action plan
Share
ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and a delegation of China Railway group separately called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Asim Saleem Bajwa in Islamabad today (Saturday).
In a tweet, the Special Assistant said mega railway project ML-1 was discussed in the meetings.
Met with Chinese Ambassador&delegation of China Railway Group separately for update on mega Railway Project ML-1.Action plan by concerned ministries both sides were discussed&evaluated. #cpec #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/Wa7TEAPSsn— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) May 9, 2020
He said action plans by concerned ministries of both sides were discussed and evaluated.
- Pakistan confirms 637 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars above 29,00012:43 AM | 10 May, 2020
-
- Treat COVID-19 patients with utmost care, PM Imran to Pakistani medics10:06 PM | 9 May, 2020
-
- Punjab develops app to indicate bed occupancy, ventilators’ ...06:13 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Can Ertugrul help PTV set a new YouTube world record?05:56 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Producers of Turkish series 'Ertuğrul' impressed by sweeping ...05:54 PM | 9 May, 2020
- COVID-19: Farhan Saeed pays homage to doctors, nurses and healthcare ...05:36 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020