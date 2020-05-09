Pakistan, China discuss mega railway project ML-1 action plan
01:29 PM | 9 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and a delegation of China Railway group separately called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Asim Saleem Bajwa in Islamabad today (Saturday).

In a tweet, the Special Assistant said mega railway project ML-1 was discussed in the meetings.

He said action plans by concerned ministries of both sides were discussed and evaluated.

