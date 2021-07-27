Pro-Jahangir Tareen group MPA Nazir Chohan gets bail after arrested in Lahore
Web Desk
04:04 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Pro-Jahangir Tareen group MPA Nazir Chohan gets bail after arrested in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – A local court in Lahore on Tuesday granted bail to Nazeer Chohan, a member of the disgruntled PTI leader Janaghir Tareen's group, after police arrested him from the Jauhar Town area on the complaint of Prime Minister’s aide on Accountability Shehzad Akbar.

Police had produced the PTI leader before a judicial magistrate where he was ordered to submit bail bonds worth Rs100,000. The court further ordered that he will be sent to jail for 14 days upon failing to submit bonds. 

The arrest was made following the filing of an FIR at Lahore’s Race Course police station by Shahzad Akbar who alleged Chohan for false claims about his faith in a television show. The arrested MPA has been shifted to the FIA cyber crime cell.

The case against Chohan was registered under sections 506 (punishment for intimidation), 189 (threatening public servant), 298 (hurting religious sentiments), and 153 of the Pakistan Penal Code. 

Earlier, former NAB deputy prosecutor approached Race Course police as he claimed that allegations from PTI lawmakers are ‘unfounded, false and vexatious’ and will ‘put his life in danger’.

“And since the purpose of leveling allegations against me was to discourage me from conducting the probe into corruption cases, therefore strict action is taken against a member of the JKT group”, Mirza said. Those using the ‘religion card’ had no place in people’s hearts, he added.

Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also voiced his opposition to calling Shahzad Akbar an ‘Ahmadi Muslim’.“Using religion card for personal interests is condemnable”, he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Jehangir Tareen group has raised concerns about the arrest of Chohan and calls an urgent meeting of the group members on the issue.

More From This Category
Pakistan highly values bilateral ties with KSA, ...
08:41 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
PM Imran stresses boosting economic ties in ...
08:17 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
PM Imran's cabinet approves Pakistan Cyber ...
07:54 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Parents remanded to jail as Zahir Jaffer ...
07:18 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Parents of Zahir Jaffer seek bail in Noor Mukadam ...
05:56 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Boy jumps to death in Kallar Kahar pond (VIDEO)
05:00 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali celebrates birthday in style
07:00 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr