Boy jumps to death in Kallar Kahar pond (VIDEO)
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
RAWALPINDI – A young man has lost his life after diving into a pond in Kallar Kahar area of Punjab Chakwal district. 

The video of the incident went viral on the social media platforms. In the video, an unidentified boy can be seen diving from a great height into the pond. A number of people can also be seen chanting and applauding the boy for his courageous diving.

Soon after he dived into the pond, he could not move his body. As a result he drowned and died on the spot.

The local divers rushed to the pond and recovered the body. 

